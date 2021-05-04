May 5, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Thailand is nearing critical point: Dr. Prasit Wattanapha

Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital at Mahidol University, Bangkok

Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital at Mahidol University in Bangkok. Photo: Sarawinmomo.


The COVID-19 situation in Thailand is approaching a critical level, with daily new infection and fatality rates on the rise, said Dr. Prasit Wattanapha, dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Mahidol University, as he urged cooperation from everyone by keeping their guard up and wearing face masks all the time, even at home.

In a three-minute video clip, released before the CCSA press conference today (Monday), Dr. Prasit said that the COVID-19 situation today is totally different from that a year ago, when the government eased the restrictions imposed during the initial outbreak.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World


