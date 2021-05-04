May 4, 2021

Serious COVID-19 situation in greater Bangkok

A Toyota Hiace ambulance of the Royal Thai Police Medical Evacuation Center on Rama IV Road, Bangkok

A Toyota Hiace ambulance of the Royal Thai Police Medical Evacuation Center on Rama IV Road, Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


Covid-19 is raging in Greater Bangkok, including several crowded communities in the capital, and infections were partly linked to visits to pubs and Songkran travel, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Tuesday that from April 28, the number of Covid-19 cases in Greater Bangkok surpassed those in 73 provinces combined. He cited 956 cases in Greater Bangkok and 794 in 73 other provinces over the past 24 hours.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS


