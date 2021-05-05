May 5, 2021

Brazilian COVID variant detected in state quarantine as daily infections surge

The Brazilian COVID-19 variant has been detected among some arrivals from overseas currently in Thai state quarantine, assistant spokesperson for the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan told the media today (Wednesday).

She did not, however, offer any details about the Brazilian variant, whether it is the highly contagious P.1. variant which is three times more deadly for those aged 18-45 or not.

