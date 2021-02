A tourist from Saraburi died on Friday after falling about 30 metres from the top of a popular scenic viewpoint in Nong Khai.

The accident took place around 2pm after the visitor to Wat Pha Tak Seua in Sangkhom district had finished taking photos of the Mekong River, say police.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts