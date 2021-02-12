February 12, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Police bust pool villa birthday party and arrest 36 in Pattaya area

1 min read
2 mins ago TN
Pattaya Beach at night

Pattaya Beach at night. Photo: © Prachanart Viriyaraks / flickr.


Banglamung – Police raided two large pool villa parties in the Pattaya area this morning (February 12th) where they have arrested 36 people for allegedly breaking the Covid-19 emergency decree related laws.

The team of police were led by the Hauy Yai Police Chief Colonel Apichanan Wattanawarangkun who raided the two pool villas that stand next to each other in Huay Yai at 6:30 A.M. this morning.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By GoongNang(GN)
The Pattaya News

Police bust pool villa birthday party and arrest 36 in Pattaya area 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Stepfather arrested after killing one-year-old baby in Sri Racha

1 day ago TN
1 min read

One injured during a large six vehicle pile-up in Chonburi

3 days ago TN
1 min read

‘Goodbye Pattaya’ goes viral on popular Thai Facebook groups

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Police bust pool villa birthday party and arrest 36 in Pattaya area

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records 175 new COVID-19 cases on Friday

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chulalongkorn University closed until end of month to contain COVID-19 spread

41 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two big ‘fresh food’ markets closed in Rangsit amid COVID-19 scare

60 mins ago TN