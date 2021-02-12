Police bust pool villa birthday party and arrest 36 in Pattaya area

Police bust pool villa birthday party and arrest 36 in Pattaya area1 min read
Banglamung – Police raided two large pool villa parties in the Pattaya area this morning (February 12th) where they have arrested 36 people for allegedly breaking the Covid-19 emergency decree related laws.
The team of police were led by the Hauy Yai Police Chief Colonel Apichanan Wattanawarangkun who raided the two pool villas that stand next to each other in Huay Yai at 6:30 A.M. this morning.
