NARATHIWAT/PATTANI: Two rangers were injured in a bombing in Narathiwat while police manning a checkpoint in Pattani were ambushed in the fresh wave of southern violence on Saturday.

In Narathiwat, police in charge of Rangae district were reported about a bombing at a bridge in tambon Tanyongmas at around 2pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Waedao Harai and Abdullah Benjakat

BANGKOK POST

