SAMUT SAKHON, Jan 22 (TNA) – Samut Sakhon has launched a new round of mass Covid-19 testing for migrant workers at the Central Shrimp Market ahead of the planned market reopening next week.

The market is the first hotspot of the new wave of Covid-19 infections.

The province’s communicable disease committee agreed to reopen the market on Jan 26 or 27 if everything is ready.

