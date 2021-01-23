January 23, 2021

198 new COVID-19 cases and one more death reported on Saturday

Coronavirus (Covid-19) test tube

Coronavirus (Covid-19) test tube. Photo: fernando zhiminaicela / Pîxabay.


Thailand reported one fatality from COVID-19 and 198 new cases today (Saturday), while the CCSA spokesman Dr.Taweesin Visanuyothin tested negative for the virus, but is still required to isolate, according to CCSA deputy spokesperson Dr. Panprapa Yongtrakul.

Of the new infections, 111 were found during pro-active screening, 69 are those already under observation and 18 are among arrivals from abroad in state quarantine.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

