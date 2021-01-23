198 new COVID-19 cases and one more death reported on Saturday





Thailand reported one fatality from COVID-19 and 198 new cases today (Saturday), while the CCSA spokesman Dr.Taweesin Visanuyothin tested negative for the virus, but is still required to isolate, according to CCSA deputy spokesperson Dr. Panprapa Yongtrakul.

Of the new infections, 111 were found during pro-active screening, 69 are those already under observation and 18 are among arrivals from abroad in state quarantine.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email





