198 new COVID-19 cases and one more death reported on Saturday
Thailand reported one fatality from COVID-19 and 198 new cases today (Saturday), while the CCSA spokesman Dr.Taweesin Visanuyothin tested negative for the virus, but is still required to isolate, according to CCSA deputy spokesperson Dr. Panprapa Yongtrakul.
Of the new infections, 111 were found during pro-active screening, 69 are those already under observation and 18 are among arrivals from abroad in state quarantine.
By Thai PBS World