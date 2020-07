BANGKOK, July 6 (TNA) – Crime Suppression Division police arrested three suspects who allegedly hacked Facebook and LINE accounts of others and used them to trick people out of millions of baht.

Two women identified only as Sararat and Chutikan and a man identified only as Apichart were arrested for the alleged crime.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts