Cambodian monks arrested in Samut Prakan for illegal entry

Cambodian monks arrested in Samut Prakan for illegal entry1 min read
Immigration police on Tuesday arrested five Cambodian monks who had entered the country illegally at an abandoned housing project in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province, an immigration police official said at a media briefing on Wednesday.
Immigration Police Division 3 commander Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong said the action on Tuesday followed the arrests of 11 Cambodian monks on July 11 at an unused plot of about 100 rai with dense trees and undergrowth by a road to Suvarnabhumi airport.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST