July 29, 2020

Cambodian monks arrested in Samut Prakan for illegal entry

Buddhist Monk sitting down

Buddhist Monk sitting down. Photo: terimakasih0. CC0.


Immigration police on Tuesday arrested five Cambodian monks who had entered the country illegally at an abandoned housing project in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province, an immigration police official said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

Immigration Police Division 3 commander Pol Maj Gen Achayon Kraithong said the action on Tuesday followed the arrests of 11 Cambodian monks on July 11 at an unused plot of about 100 rai with dense trees and undergrowth by a road to Suvarnabhumi airport.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham
BANGKOK POST

