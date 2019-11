Five Chinese forex brokers have been arrested at their rented office in Phuket.

After the police were informed that a group of Chinese was doing suspicious business, they raided the house and found the five Chinese were trading in the Chinese yuan and US dollar, acting as brokers.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadtaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts