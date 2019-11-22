False killer whale beached in Pattaya has died





Officials from Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources now have the necessary first-aid equipment, vehicles and support team always ready to deal with marine creatures in difficulty, after two false killer whales (Pseudorca crassidens), a member of the dolphin family, were found beached in the eastern provinces of Trat and Chon Buri this month.

The latest mammal was found injured on Pattaya beach on Wednesday and was taken to a sea turtle conservation centre at the Sattahip naval base for treatment. Veterinarians were unable to save its life. The other one, which beached in Trat province on November 15th, has also died.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

