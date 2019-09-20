Fri. Sep 20th, 2019

Worst haze crisis in Songkhla for 3 years

Padangbesa in Sadao District, Songkhla

Padangbesa in Sadao District, Songkhla.photo: mohigan.


SONGKHLA, 19 September 2019 (NNT) – The forest fire haze from Indonesia has covered Songkhla. The PM 2.5 value was measured at 230 micrograms per cubic meter, which is a threat to health. People are strongly advised to refrain from outdoor activities and wear the N95 masks when they are outdoors.

The average hourly concentration value of PM 2.5 was higher than 230 micrograms per cubic meter on September 18 at 4 p.m., due to haze covering the entire lower southern region, especially in Hat Yai district, Songkhla province. The haze has reduced visibility. The haze situation is considered the worst for the past three years.

