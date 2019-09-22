Sun. Sep 22nd, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

ASEANBIKE to Be Held for 1st Time in Thailand

1 min read
8 hours ago TN
David Zabriskie bike

David Zabriskie bike with lenticular wheels and triathlete handlebars. Photo: Frank Steele .


BANGKOK, Sept 21 (TNA) – The “ASEANBIKE powered by Eurobike” will be organised for the first time in Thailand and is aimed at paving ways for Thai bicycle manufacturers and foreign producers to jointly hold innovative bicycle technology and exhibit their products.

To be jointly organized by N.C.C. Exhibition Organizer (NEO) and the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau along with partners, the fair will be held between October 3 – 5 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Floods in Thailand Kill 35 People

8 hours ago TN
1 min read

Magnetic ATM Cards To Be Invalid After Jan 15 Next Year

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Criminal Court acquits six pro-election activists

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Swimming banned at two Kanchanaburi waterfalls

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Ten People Killed, 16 Injured as a Result of Truck Ramming Into Crowd in China

27 mins ago TN
1 min read

35 year old Russian Boxer falls to his death in Pattaya

31 mins ago TN
1 min read

New Nakhon Pathom airport under scrutiny

44 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close