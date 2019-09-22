ASEANBIKE to Be Held for 1st Time in Thailand





BANGKOK, Sept 21 (TNA) – The “ASEANBIKE powered by Eurobike” will be organised for the first time in Thailand and is aimed at paving ways for Thai bicycle manufacturers and foreign producers to jointly hold innovative bicycle technology and exhibit their products.

To be jointly organized by N.C.C. Exhibition Organizer (NEO) and the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau along with partners, the fair will be held between October 3 – 5 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani on the outskirts of Bangkok.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

