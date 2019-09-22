Floods in Thailand Kill 35 People





BANGKOK, Sept 21 (TNA) – At least 35 people drowned and one person injured after floods have submerged homes, bridges and uprooted trees throughout Thailand, a senior officer of Interior Ministry’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said Saturday.

Director-general of the Department, said rapid floods caused by tropical storm Kajiki and tropical depression Podul plus southwestern storm hovering over the Andaman Sea in the South and the Gulf of Thailand had brought heavy rain from August 29 till now.

