CHIANG MAI, Sept 19 (TNA) – Overnight heavy downpour in Chiang Mai triggered flood on roads in downtown Chiang Mai as well as in front of Chiang Mai airport.

Municipal officials have accelerated to drain water from flooded roads, particularly a stretch of road in front of the airport, which is impassable to small vehicles on Thursday morning.

TNA

