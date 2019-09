Six pro-election activists were acquitted by the Criminal Court this morning (Friday) after they were found not guilty of illegal public assembly, as charged by the public prosecutors.

The six activists include Sirstavit “Ja New” Seritiwat, Karn Pongprapaphan, Anont Nampa, Ms. Nattha “Bow” Mahatthana, Sukrit Piensuwan and Ms. Chonthicha Jaengraew.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

