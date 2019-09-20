Magnetic ATM Cards To Be Invalid After Jan 15 Next Year





BANGKOK, Sept 18 (TNA) — The Bank of Thailand (BoT) urges users of magnetic ATM cards to replace them with chip cards because their old cards will be unusable after Jan 15 next year.

BoT assistant governor Siritida Panomwon Na Ayudhya said the central bank and financial institutions were replacing magnetic cards with chip cards to prevent the theft of data from ATM cards and card forgery. They intended to complete the replacement within this year.

