Fri. Sep 20th, 2019

Magnetic ATM Cards To Be Invalid After Jan 15 Next Year

Black Visa Credit Card

Black Visa Credit Card. Photo: profivideos (Pixabay).


BANGKOK, Sept 18 (TNA) — The Bank of Thailand (BoT) urges users of magnetic ATM cards to replace them with chip cards because their old cards will be unusable after Jan 15 next year.

BoT assistant governor Siritida Panomwon Na Ayudhya said the central bank and financial institutions were replacing magnetic cards with chip cards to prevent the theft of data from ATM cards and card forgery. They intended to complete the replacement within this year.

Magnetic ATM Cards To Be Invalid After Jan 15 Next Year

