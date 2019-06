Five Cambodians were arrested for allegedly working without a permit while allegedly selling goods at a fresh market in Surin’s Prasat district on Tuesday.

Surin’s immigration police checked the main market in the district’s downtown at 5am following complaints that migrants were competing with Thais in selling goods there.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

