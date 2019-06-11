Chiang Mai teen set to compete in Google contest





Chiang Mai: A 13-year-old student from Chiang Mai is set to take part in Google’s Science Fair and share his new hearing aid device with the world.

Hemawit Varith, a seventh grader (Mathayom 1) at Varee Chiangmai International School, is preparing to present his invention next month at Google’s headquarters in California, US, after he secured a berth in the final round of the science competition among 20 kids, between 13 to 18 years of age worldwide.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumate Tanraksa

BANGKOK POST

