HM the King expresses his concern over Tham Luang flood victims

BANGKOK, 26th June, (NNT) – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has expressed his concerns over the Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Nong forest reserve flood victims in Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai.

Interior Minister General Anupong Paojinda today relayed His Majesty’s message from the the Office of His Majesty’s Principal Private Secretary. His Majesty the King is closely following updates on the twelve soccer players, boys aged 13-16, and their 25-year-old coach who got lost in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Nong forest reserve. The office stated that His Majesty is very concerned about the missing individuals and conveyed moral support to the families of the missing. His Majesty the King also wished the rescue team early success in finding the missing people.

