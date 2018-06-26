Tuesday, June 26, 2018
Police Launch Probe After Van Crashes into Telegraaph Offices in Amsterdam

The vehicle burst after plunging into the building, though no casualties were reported in the incident. The incident is deemed to be a deliberate attack.

The Dutch police have launched an investigation into the van incident in Amsterdam after the vehicle rammed in De Telegraaph newspaper’s office at 4 am in the morning.

De Telegraaf has called the incident, which caused no injuries but badly damaged the building, an apparent “attack”. “Everything points to an attack. We won’t let ourselves be intimidated”, the nwespaper’s chief editor Paul Jansen said.

