SAMUT PRAKAN — More than a dozen starving dogs and cats were found trapped Wednesday inside sacks in the back of a pickup truck.

Local residents found the truck parked in a small alley in southeast metro Bangkok. They cut the sacks open to rescue the 12 dogs and two cats. Witnesses said the animals looked weak and suspected they had been deprived of food and water for some time.

