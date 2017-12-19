Passengers are allowed to ride on back of pickup trucks for another year

Police will continue to postpone the ban against passengers riding on the back of pickup trucks for next year unless it is deemed dangerous to the passengers, Pol Gen Srivara Rangsibrahmanakul, the deputy national police chief, said Monday (Dec 19).

However, he warned that police would strictly enforce traffic laws during the New Year’s long holidays, particularly drunk driving, in order to reduce road accidents which normally shoot up during the festive season.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS