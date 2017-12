BANGKOK — Despair, grief and thoughts of suicide swept Thailand online Tuesday following the apparent suicide South Korean pop singer Jonghyun in Seoul.

The death of SHINee lead singer Jonghyun met a strong reaction in Thailand where K-pop boy bands are venerated by legions of fans. #RipKimJonghyun was the top trending Thai tweet Tuesday morning.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English