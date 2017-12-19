Tuesday, December 19, 2017
SHINee's Lead Singer Kim Jonghyun Commits Suicide – Reports

Kim Jonghyun SHINee
According to Yonhap News, Kim Jonghyun was found unconscious at his home in Gangnam by his older sister around 6 p.m. local time. He was immediately taken to a hospital but died later at the medical facility.

The lead singer of the popular South Korean group SHINee, Kim Jonghyun has reportedly committed suicide.

Initial reports revealed that police found a frying pan with a brown liquid at Jonghyun’s apartment. The police are investigating the incident.

