PHUKET: The British man charged in the horrific motorbike accident which killed British mum Sophie Emma Rose Anderson on May 8 this year, Danny Glass from Margate in Kent, England, is set face the public prosecutors on Dec 25.

“Mr Glass has a meeting set with the public prosecutor on Monday, Dec 25, in order to report himself,” said an official of the Phuket Public Prosecutor’s office, who declined to be named, today (Dec 19).

