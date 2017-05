PHUKET: British national Danny Glass from Margate in Kent, England, has been charged with reckless driving causing the death of his long-term partner, British mum Sophie Emma Rose Anderson.

Ms Anderson was riding pillion when Mr Glass lost control of the scooter they were riding on after he braked suddenly to avoid ramming into the back of a car, that he said had braked suddenly Monday last week (May 8).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

The Phuket News