CHONBURI/PATTAYA: — A teenager was found hanged with an electrical cord in a shack in Chonburi on Sunday. His girlfriend, aged just thirteen, said she had argued with him about letting him use her iPhone to play games on Facebook.

She refused and he threatened to hang himself. She didn’t believe him.

But when she left he did just that.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / Pattaya News