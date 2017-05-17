Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Home > News > Advertisements of Korea King cooking pans banned

Advertisements of Korea King cooking pans banned

Kaeng om spicy Lanna curry
TN News 0

The Office of Consumer Protection Board has banned the advertisements of Korea King cooking pans with immediate effect.

Mr Veerapong Boonyopas, chairman of direct sale committee, told the media on Wednesday that the OCPB found that the advertisements of the cooking pans priced at 15,000 baht and 18,000 baht apiece for the Gold and Diamond series respectively, but actually selling for 3,300 baht for two to any buyers who place an order within the first five minutes of the ad amounted to fake original pricing.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Chusak Sirinil, Pheu Thai's legal adviser

Pheu Thai Party still waiting for authorities’ invitation to reconciliation talks

U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Bangkok

US court postpones trial of Phuket-based child porn suspect

Angela Merkel and Barak Hussein Obama

Trump accuses Obama of “wire tapping” during campaign

Leave a Reply