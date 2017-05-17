Advertisements of Korea King cooking pans banned

The Office of Consumer Protection Board has banned the advertisements of Korea King cooking pans with immediate effect.

Mr Veerapong Boonyopas, chairman of direct sale committee, told the media on Wednesday that the OCPB found that the advertisements of the cooking pans priced at 15,000 baht and 18,000 baht apiece for the Gold and Diamond series respectively, but actually selling for 3,300 baht for two to any buyers who place an order within the first five minutes of the ad amounted to fake original pricing.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS