US Officials Say Erdogan Bodyguards Behind Brutality at Turkish Embassy

Authorities in Washington say that the brawl that broke out in front of the Turkish embassy in DC on Tuesday was instigated by Turkish government officials attacking Kurdish and anti-Erdoğan protesters.

US officials say that the men captured on camera assaulting the protesters were bodyguards of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The men allegedly had accompanied the controversial Turkish leader as part of his official retinue during his visit to the United States.

About two dozen demonstrators converged outside the Turkish embassy to protest the Erdoğan regime, specifically his government’s relationship with the Kurdish minority. The video depicted counter-demonstrators in dark suits descending on the protesters, some from the direction of the embassy.

