Pattaya police have arrested a Chinese woman for allegedly stealing cash and a smartphone from a Hong Kong tourist in his Pattaya hotel room.

Pattaya police chief Pol Colonel Apichai Krobphet said Xue Zhi, 25, was arrested late on Monday night, shortly after the tourist, Keung Fuk Leu, 48, alerted the Pattaya police station of the theft.

By The Nation