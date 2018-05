A Korean national has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi airport and charged with stealing a purse containing cash worth about 10,000 baht which had been forgotten by a fellow traveler at a passenger terminal shop.

Lee Jong Kwang was detained by police on Tuesday at a check-in counter as he was having his documents checked before boarding a flight home.

SUTHIWIT CHAYUTWORAKAN

BANGKOK POST