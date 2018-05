As protesters marched to Government House amid growing demands for an election this year, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday insisted that the poll would be no sooner than early 2019.

“They can demand all they want but the law is the law,” Prayut said during a press briefing. “There will be an election early next year, no sooner than that. We will have to progress according to the readiness of related laws.”

