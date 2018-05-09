Fears Over Eruption Grow as Major Tourist Spot Shaken With Hundreds of Quakes

Stepped-up tremors of unascertained reasons has scared one of the most popular holiday destination, the Canary islands, ahead of summer high season, raising fears devastating natural disasters. The local government holds an urgent meeting to discuss why might happen.

Almost 300 earthquakes have shaken the territory of the biggest islands of the Canary archipelago, Tenerife and Gran Canaria, over the last ten days. According to the Spanish National Geographic Institute, the biggest one, with a 3.2 magnitude of on the Richter scale, happened 35 km away from the Port of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The area is the home to the world’s third-tallest volcano, Mount Teide and the National Park of the same name, which is incidentally one of the most visited tourist destinations, with lots of volcanos.

