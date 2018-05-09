Wednesday, May 9, 2018
Home > News > Fears Over Eruption Grow as Major Tourist Spot Shaken With Hundreds of Quakes

Fears Over Eruption Grow as Major Tourist Spot Shaken With Hundreds of Quakes

Volcanic landscape in the Canary Islands, Spain
TN News 0

Stepped-up tremors of unascertained reasons has scared one of the most popular holiday destination, the Canary islands, ahead of summer high season, raising fears devastating natural disasters. The local government holds an urgent meeting to discuss why might happen.

Almost 300 earthquakes have shaken the territory of the biggest islands of the Canary archipelago, Tenerife and Gran Canaria, over the last ten days. According to the Spanish National Geographic Institute, the biggest one, with a 3.2 magnitude of on the Richter scale, happened 35 km away from the Port of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

The area is the home to the world’s third-tallest volcano, Mount Teide and the National Park of the same name, which is incidentally one of the most visited tourist destinations, with lots of volcanos.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Chalerm wants drug runners executed faster

Police officers in Manchester

Muslim Surgeon Stabbed in Manchester Amid Surge in Hate Crimes in UK City

Bo Phut Beach in Koh Samui

Thailand Sees Huge Increase in Australian Tourist Visits Over the Past Decade

Leave a Reply