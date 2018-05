KHON KAEN: Thirteen people were injured when their passenger van crashed into a truck trailer, wedged there and was dragged along the road as the truckie tried to shake it off.

Passenger Darika Phimphaeng told police the van driver had tried to overtake the trailer truck, moving into the right lane, but the truck also suddenly moved across into the right lane. The van crashed hard against the rear of the trailer, and stuck there.

CHAKKRAPHAN NATANRI

BANGKOK POST