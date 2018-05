PHUKET: A woman in a deep state of emotional distress was pulled from a lake in Srisoonthorn late yesterday afternoon (May 15) after what is believed to have been a suicide attempt.

Thalang Police received a call from local resident Amnauy Aimurai, 61, reporting that a woman had jumped into the lake at Bang Maluan, in Moo 8 Srisoonthorn, at 5:30pm.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News