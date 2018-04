KALASIN: Police have detained a man for an alleged role in the brutal murder of a young woman whose half-naked body was found with gunshot wounds and severe slits on Phu Phan mountain in Kham Muang district.

Police began the investigation and tracked down those involved in the murder. They later detained the suspect, who was reportedly close to the victim, Pol Maj Gen Montri Charanphong, chief of Kalasin police said on Wednesday.

YUTTAPONG KUMNODNAE

BANGKOK POST