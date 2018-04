PHUKET: Rescue workers safely recovered a 35-year-old Malaysian tourist stranded on rocks last night (April 10) after he was caught out by the rising tide while trying to walk from Phuket International Airport to his hotel in Patong.

Kusoldharm Foundation rescue teams began searching for the tourist, Lim Yuin Chuang, from Penang, after police were notified by a worried Malaysian friend, Miss Pailin Liya, 34, at about 8:15pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News