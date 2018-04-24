Armenia prime minister Serzh Sargsyan resigns

PanARMENIAN.Net – Armenian prime minister Serzh Sargsyan on Monday, April 23 resigned from his post after tens of thousands of demonstrators paralyzed traffic across the country for more than 10 days to protest against his premiership.

Opposition leader from Yelk bloc, founder and head of Civil Contract party Nikol Pashinyan led the campaign #RejectSerzh against the former president’s appointment as prime minister․

Sargsyan and Pashinyan met on Sunday with the former rejecting demands to step down, as riot police and demonstrators clashed in the capital. Nearly 200 protesters were also detained.

