A Chiang Mai woman who spent two nights in intensive care following a severe allergic reaction to medication is now sporting a truly life-saving tattoo on her upper arm – an English-language list of medicines to which she reacts badly, along with symptoms to watch for.

Siri-on Kasuya, 32, of Hang Dong district also has an illustration of the Bowl of Hygieia, a pharmacy symbol, on her arm, to alert doctors in case of emergency.

By Watcharapong Jingkhaojai

The Nation