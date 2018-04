AYUTTHAYA: About two tonnes of broken glass and bottles being delivered to a recycling factory spilled off a truck, littering about 2 kilometres of highway 32 in Bang Pahan district and reducing traffic to a crawl in the early hours of Tuesday.

The spill occurred about 3.20am in tambon Pho Sam Ton, Pol Col Anek Pongsawas, chief of Bang Pahan district police station, said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SUNTHORN PONGPAO

BANGKOK POST