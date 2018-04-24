U-tapao getting satellites

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda), the state space organisation, plans to team up with France’s Airbus to bring satellite technology to U-tapao airport and make it the airfreight hub of Southeast Asia.

Kanit Sangsubhan, secretary-general of Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Office, said Gistda and Airbus plan to create phase two of the Thailand Earth Observation Satellite (TEOS) with an investment of 7.8 billion baht.

