Tuesday, April 24, 2018
U-tapao getting satellites

Aerial view of U-Tapao International Airport
The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda), the state space organisation, plans to team up with France’s Airbus to bring satellite technology to U-tapao airport and make it the airfreight hub of Southeast Asia.

Kanit Sangsubhan, secretary-general of Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Office, said Gistda and Airbus plan to create phase two of the Thailand Earth Observation Satellite (TEOS) with an investment of 7.8 billion baht.

LAMONPHET APISITNIRAN
BANGKOK POST

