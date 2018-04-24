Tuesday, April 24, 2018
Thai Authorities to Probe Prison Inmate’s Mysterious Death

Thailand’s prison authorities have pledged to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of an inmate after being disciplined by guards for allegedly smuggling drugs, in a case which a human rights group said underscored a “culture of impunity in prisons” in the country.

Pattanachirapong Boonyasema was pronounced dead at Bang Bor Hospital on April 18 after he was brought in with bruises on his body from Samut Prakarn prison, where he had served a two-year sentence on drug-related offenses.

The initial autopsy result by the institute of Forensic Medicine at the police general hospital showed he died from choking and from wounds.

“This is unnatural death,” Narat Sawettanan, the Justice Ministry’s Corrections Department chief, told reporters.

The chief of Sumut Prakan Prison and four other guards have been transferred to inactive positions to facilitate investigations into the death, according to the authorities.

“Anyone found guilty in the case would face discipline and legal action,” Narat said.

Full story: BenarNews

Wilawan Watcharasakwet
Bangkok

Copyright ©2018, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

