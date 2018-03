A fire broke out early Saturday morning (March 31) at a three-storey shophouse restaurant in downtown Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat in the Deep South, causing severe damage to property but no one was injured.

The fire happened on the second storey of the row shophouse restaurant “Bak Mui” which is adjacent to the district’s famous Tomo Chinese shrine.

By Thai PBS