PHUKET: Relevant authorities have confirmed that two women who were involved in a months-long court case after their landlady found them bleaching corals in their rental room in Karon have finally been allowed to return home to Russia after being fined by the court.

“L. K., 20, and P. L., 21, left Thailand on Mar 23 on flight number S7 584,” Phuket Immigration Office Chief Col Kathathorn Kumthieng confirmed on Thursday (Mar 29).

Shela Riva

The Phuket News