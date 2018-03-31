Australian man critical after hit and run in Samui

An Australian tourist is in a critical condition after being involved in a suspected hit and run on Koh Samui.

B. F., 36, was on the island to attend a friend’s wedding when he was hit by a car while riding a motorcycle at around 4am on 28th March.

“It appears that way. He was found at four o’clock in the morning — someone rang to call an ambulance and when they turned up there was no-one there so they’re finding that very suspicious,” his sister Kirsty said.

Full story: Thaivisa News

By Thaivisa