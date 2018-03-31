Saturday, March 31, 2018
Home > South > Australian man critical after hit and run in Samui

Australian man critical after hit and run in Samui

Chaweng in Koh Samui island
TN South 0

An Australian tourist is in a critical condition after being involved in a suspected hit and run on Koh Samui.

B. F., 36, was on the island to attend a friend’s wedding when he was hit by a car while riding a motorcycle at around 4am on 28th March.

“It appears that way. He was found at four o’clock in the morning — someone rang to call an ambulance and when they turned up there was no-one there so they’re finding that very suspicious,” his sister Kirsty said.

Full story: Thaivisa News

By Thaivisa

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

8 Tourists Hurt In Krabi ‘Speedboat’ Accident

Pondok Yala in Pattani

Six volunteers injured in roadside bomb attack in Pattani

Breaking News

Wearing motorcycle helmets to be banned in deep South

Leave a Reply