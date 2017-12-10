Sunday, December 10, 2017
Uthai Thani raft community hit by shrinking river

UTHAI THANI, 10th December 2017 (NNT) – A raft community in Uthai Thani province is being hard hit by an unusual drop in the water level of the Sakaekrang River.

Waterfront residents in the capital district of Uthai Thani are seeing the Sakaekrang River contract alarmingly. The receding water has made the river bed visible in places, posing a threat to raft villagers whose livelihood depends on aquaculture.

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

