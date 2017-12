NAKHON SRI THAMMARAT: The airport in the southern province reopened on Sunday as all water has been drained from the runway and repairs to the damaged power system have been completed.

Nok Air flight DD7804 from Don Mueang airport with 160 passengers on board was the first flight landing at Nakhon Sri Thammarat airport at 7.10am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

NUJAREE RAEKRUN

BANGKOK POST