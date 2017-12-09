Nakhon Sri Thammarat airport to re-open on 10 December

Saturday, December 9, 2017
NAKHON SRI THAMMARAT, 9 December 2017 (NNT) – Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith observed flood recovery operations at Nakhon Sri Thammarat airport, which is scheduled to re-open on 10 December 2017.

The minister visited Nakhon Sri Thammarat airport to observe the operations to restore the airport from the flooding disaster which has caused the airport to suspend operations since 7 December 2017.

The runway of the airport as of today is still submerged with water, but the condition of the runway surface remains intact.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn,
Sangiam Rewriter: tewit kemtong
National News Bureau of Thailand

